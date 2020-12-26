Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Starring Jamie Foxx as an aspiring jazz pianist whose life has not turned out as he wished, family film "Soul" premieres on the Disney+ streaming service on Christmas Day. Kevin Spacey, actor accused of sexual misconduct, posts video for ‘suffering’ people Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey on Thursday appealed to people who were struggling with shame or depression not to take their own lives.Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Jamie Foxx puts some 'Soul' into Christmas at the movies
"Soul" takes animated movies to new heights, not just with its philosophical themes about the meaning of life but as the first in Pixar's 25-year feature film history to feature a predominantly Black cast. Starring Jamie Foxx as an aspiring jazz pianist whose life has not turned out as he wished, family film "Soul" premieres on the Disney+ streaming service on Christmas Day. Kevin Spacey, actor accused of sexual misconduct, posts video for ‘suffering’ people
Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey on Thursday appealed to people who were struggling with shame or depression not to take their own lives. Spacey, who has largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct three years ago, made the plea in a Christmas Eve video titled "1-800 Xmas" that he posted on YouTube. Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price
Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of Jackson, recently bought the sprawling 2,700 acre (1,100 hectare) estate, his spokesman said on Thursday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ron Burkle
- Jamie Foxx
- YouTube
- Kevin
- Soul
- Michael Jackson's
ALSO READ
BRIEF-YouTube Says "Back Up And Running" After An Outage
Government of Uganda involves in Twitter war, writes to shut 14 youtube channels, calls out irresponsible journalism
'Genda Phool' most watched music video of 2020, CarryMinati top creator: YouTube India
Alphabet's YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services hit by outage
Boxing-'You're scared to fight me', rants YouTuber Paul in bizarre McGregor call-out