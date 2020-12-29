Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

The 2017 "Wonder Woman" film opened with $103.2 million domestically. Actress Lori Loughlin completes prison term in college admissions scam "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin was released from a Dublin, California, prison after completing a two-month sentence for paying bribes to secure spots for her daughters at a top U.S. university, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 10:31 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85

Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, famed for his romantic ballads that were sung by an array of international stars, has died, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. He was 85. During a seven-decade career, Manzanero won a Grammy, recorded dozens of albums, scored numerous films and composed more than 400 songs, including "Somos novios" (We're lovers) and "Contigo aprendi" (With you, I learned). "Demon Slayer" becomes Japan's top-grossing movie

"Demon Slayer", the animated tale of a boy fighting human-eating demons that murdered his family, has shattered a nearly two-decade record to become Japan's top-grossing movie, its distributor said on Monday. The film, based on a popular manga and television anime series, powered past "Spirited Away", the mega-hit Academy Award-winning movie by Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazaki that opened in 2001, in just a little over two months. 'Wonder Woman' box office hits a pandemic high in cinema, streaming showdown

"Wonder Woman 1984" pulled in $36.1 million at worldwide theaters over the Christmas holiday weekend and boosted streaming viewership on HBO Max, Warner Bros. said on Sunday as it confirmed plans for a third film in the superhero franchise. An estimated $16.7 million of the box office total came from U.S. and Canadian theaters, the AT&T Inc-owned studio said on Sunday. That ranked as the highest domestic opening since the COVID pandemic shuttered theaters in March, though the numbers were a fraction of usual receipts for a big-budget action flick. The 2017 "Wonder Woman" film opened with $103.2 million domestically.

Actress Lori Loughlin completes prison term in college admissions scam "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin was released from a Dublin, California, prison after completing a two-month sentence for paying bribes to secure spots for her daughters at a top U.S. university, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said on Monday. Loughlin, 56, had reported to the low-security federal correctional institution in Dublin in October.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

11 booked for violating COVID-19 guidelines at wedding of BJP leader's nephew in Gujarat

11 persons were booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines at the wedding ceremony of BJP Dharampur Taluka chiefs nephew in which over 100 people gathered on Monday night in Valsad district of Gujarat. The wedding for son of Arvind ...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,02,24,303 with 16,432 new cases

With 16,432 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,02,24,303 cases so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Tuesday. As many as 24,900 recoveries and 252 deaths have been reported...

LG to unveil its first-ever QNED Mini LED TVs at CES 2021

LG will be introducing its first-ever QNED Mini LED TV lineup at the all virtual CES 2021 that will take place from January 11-14, the South Korean technology giant said on Tuesday.Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option ...

Moderate snowfall across Kashmir Valley; Gulmarg coldest at minus 7.5 degrees Celsius

There was moderate snowfall at most places in Kashmir on Tuesday, bringing cheer to those associated with tourism and trade as they expect business to pick up in the New Years Eve. Officials said snowfall started in Srinagar around 7 am, se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020