People News Roundup: Russia buries Soviet double agent George Blake with honours; Bent spoon, straight needle: mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine drive and more

Russia buries Soviet double agent George Blake with honours Russia buried former British spy and Soviet double agent George Blake with military honours on Wednesday, the RIA news agency reported, four days after he died at the age of 98.

Updated: 01-01-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Russia buried former British spy and Soviet double agent George Blake with military honours on Wednesday, the RIA news agency reported, four days after he died at the age of 98. Blake was buried at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in western Moscow. President Vladimir Putin, a former KGB officer, offered his condolences over the weekend, describing him an "outstanding professional".

Bent spoon, straight needle: mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine drive

Celebrity mystic Uri Geller joined Israel's drive to vaccinate its elderly population against COVID-19 on Thursday, performing his trademark spoon-bending trick for medical staff as he got injected. "I did it!" Geller, 75, said after the spoon broke in his hand while the needle went into the other arm, to applause from onlookers. Actress Dawn Wells, castaway Mary Ann on TV's 'Gilligan's Island,' dies from COVID-19

Dawn Wells, who parlayed her girl-next-door charm and wholesome beauty into enduring TV fame as the sweet-natured desert island castaway Mary Ann on the classic 1960s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," died on Wednesday at age 82, her publicist said. Wells, who won the title of Miss Nevada in 1959 and competed in the Miss America contest, died from complications of COVID-19, publicist Harlan Boll said in a statement. Celebrated French DJ tells fans ahead of Louvre gig: 'get the vaccine'

French DJ David Guetta said he hoped everybody would get vaccinated against COVID-19, shortly before recording a charity concert outside the Louvre Museum in Paris that will be streamed on New Year's Eve. Guetta, known for his collaborations over nearly two decades with artists such as Akon, J Balvin, Nicki Minaj and Kelly Rowland, is raising money for UNICEF and French charity Les Restos du Coeur, which provides food and meals to people in need.

