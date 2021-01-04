Entertainment News Roundup: Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78; Box Office: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Grabs $5.5 Million Domestically, Global Total Tops $118 Million

Left Menu
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of "You'll Never Walk Alone" became the thunderously sung anthem for Liverpool Football Club, has died at the age of 78, a friend announced on Sunday. "It's with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away," radio broadcaster Pete Price posted on Twitter.

"Wonder Woman 1984" used its lasso of truth to rope in $5.5 million over the New Year's holiday. The sequel also ensnared another $10.1 million from overseas markets, bringing its global total to $118.5 million. That's not a disastrous figure given how much coronavirus has upended the movie business, but it does represent a steep 67% drop domestically and is a far cry from the grosses of pre-pandemic blockbusters. Stateside, "Wonder Woman 1984" has earned $28.5 million. The superhero sequel, which is currently getting some social media backlash for not rising to the level of its beloved predecessor, is being simultaneously released on HBO Max in a bid to bolster the WarnerMedia streaming service and as a concession to a global health crisis that's left the theatrical distribution landscape severely diminished. The company has issued some vague numbers touting "Wonder Woman 1984's" popularity on HBO Max, but little in the way of hard data. It did announce that Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins will reunite for a third film in the franchise, a sign that it believes the Amazonian warrior is a vital part of its plans for growing its DC cinematic universe.

