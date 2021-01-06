SUJÁN Sher Bagh, Ranthambhore Wins The Title Of Favourite Safari Lodge In India At The 10th Anniversary Special Edition Of Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Travel Awards

- The awards are chosen through a readers' voting process spanning two months, and they recognize the best in the travel industry across hotels, destinations, airlines, spas, websites, apps, cruise lines, and more - The winners will be featured in Condé Nast Traveller India's December 2020 - January 2021 issue NEW DELHI, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUJÁN Sher Bagh, Ranthambhore has won the award for Favourite Safari Lodge in India at the tenth edition of Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Travel Awards. Held in Association with CRED, Associate Partners Priority Pass from Collinson & Forest Essentials and Partner SVAMI, the ceremony took place in a special virtual avatar on Condé Nast Traveller's digital platforms. Like every year, the Readers' Travel Awards are chosen through a readers' voting process spanning two months sans any nominations and recognises the best in the travel industry across hotels, destinations, airlines, spas, websites, apps, cruise lines and more.

Divia Thani, Editor, Condé Nast Traveller India says, ''What a year the travel industry has had! And 2020 also marked 10 years of Condé Nast Traveller in India! Our annual Readers' Travel Awards are considered the 'Oscars of Travel'--usually winners are revealed at a gala 300-person event in New Delhi with the crème de la crème of the travel and hospitality industry in attendance. This year, our event was completely digital. We also introduced 7 new award categories, ranging from Favourite LGBTQ-friendly hotel in India to Favourite Hotel Bar in India, to recognise the pioneering efforts of some players, and also to further support the industry during this tough time. Going digital allowed us the space to add these categories but also to do something truly exciting and heartwarming: this year, the CNT Readers' Travel Awards were accepted not by CEOs or GMs but by the operations staff at hotels, airlines and airports. These are the people on the ground, working everyday to keep things going, keeping things smooth and safe for travellers everywhere. They are the true stars of travel, and I am delighted that we can recognise them, thanks to our audiences who voted for their favourites in record numbers this year. The CNT RTA truly demonstrates our audience's passion for travel and our wholehearted support for this incredible industry which is so crucial to our economy and our culture.'' The annual Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Travel Awards has set the benchmarks in the hospitality and travel industry year on year, since its inception in 1989 in the United States of America. The Readers' Travel Award 2020 winners will be featured in Condé Nast Traveller India's December 2020 - January 2021 issue. To read more about the awards, please log on to http://www.cntraveller.in/, follow Condé Nast Traveller's handles on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter hashtags: #RTA2020 #ReadersTravelAwards #ReadersTravelAwards2020 About SUJÁN: We are delighted to share with you that 20 years since SUJÁN was founded, we have committed to an evolutionary transformation to further enrich 'The SUJÁN Life'. A significant redesign of our three pioneering camps is already underway, as is the curation of more exceptional experiences that will be thrilling, rejuvenating and nourishing for the soul.

We will further enhance our strong commitment to the environment, to the conservation of wildlife and culture, and to the communities around us, ensuring as ever, that every guest's stay with us has a meaningful, positive impact. The SUJÁN Life is one of transformational experiences; of parts of the planet we know intimately and treasure, experiences for the connoisseur, the adventurous, and those looking for the extraordinary.

Proudly family-owned and managed, our purpose is to preserve and protect parts of the Indian wilderness as well as our diverse cultural heritage for future generations. These commitments of our family go back almost five decades and have been at the core of our operations since inception. Reservations can be made through the address below: SUJÁN Tel: (+91)-(11)-4617-2700 Email: reservations@thesujanlife.com W: www.thesujanlife.com