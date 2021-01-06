Song Joong-ki is busy with Vincenzo, Space Sweepers & Arthdal Chronicles Season 2

Song Joong-ki has been in the news for the last few months for his different projects. Currently, he is busy working on his upcoming Kdrama Vincenzo, which is scheduled to premiere on tvN in 2021. In fact, he recently spotted in a script reading session with Jeon Yeo Bin, Ok Taecyeon, Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Yeo Jin, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Jo Han Chul.

Song Joong-ki is also working on an upcoming South Korean space opera film Space Sweepers. The film is directed by Jo Sung-hee. Song Joong-ki is playing the role of Tae-ho in the movie which is set to be released on Netflix on February 5, 2021.

Although, the 34 years old actor, Song Joong-ki withdraws from Season of You and Me, a biopic of late singer-songwriter Yoo Jae-Ha. However, just for an objective for showing his support to the movie and Song Joong-ki sent a truck with snacks to the production set. The actors of Season of You and Me Sun-kyu posted a picture on his Instagram page showing himself and Yoo Jae-myung posing in front of the snacks truck. The big poster over the truck is written in the Korean language.

"Season of You and Me. I'm cheering on actors Yoo Jae-myung and Jin Sun-kyu. From, Song Joong-ki," as reported by Soompi.

Adding up, Descendants of the Sun actor, Song Joong-Ki's fans will see him in the role of Vincenzo Cassano on the series Vincenzo. He will act as an Italian lawyer who is also a mafia consigliere. Vincenzo will be back to Korea as Park Joo-Hyung after a major intra-organizational conflict. The Kdrama is directed by Kim Hee-won and written by Park Jae-bum. The other main casting members to join him are Jeon Yeo-been as Hong Cha-young and Ok Taecyeon as Jang Jun-woo.

Song Joong-ki hosted 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony, organized by CJE&M through its music channel Mnet which took place on December 6, 2020. Before, he hosted the award ceremony in 2012, 2017 and 2018.

Moreover, Arthdal Chronicles is renewed for season 2. Fans are happy to learn that Song Joong-Ki is confirmed to return as Eun-seom and Saya in Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. However, the production team has remained tight-lipped about the release.

