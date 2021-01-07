Left Menu
People News Roundup: Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dies at 85 and Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great'

Celebrity news website TMZ said Dre suffered the aneurysm - a bulge in a weakened blood vessel - on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

People News Roundup: Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dies at 85 and Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dynasty in London, dies at 85

French chef Albert Roux, who with his brother Michel brought Paris-style fine dining to London in the 1960s and inspired generations of chefs, has died aged 85, his family said on Wednesday. He had been unwell for a while. The entrepreneurial Roux brothers were behind a culinary empire of successful restaurants, books, television programmes and a prestigious competition for chefs, exerting almost unparalleled influence on the British gourmet scene.

Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great' in hospital after reported aneurysm

Veteran rapper and record producer Dr Dre said on Tuesday he was being treated by medics in hospital, after a media report said he had suffered a brain aneurysm and was in intensive care. Celebrity news website TMZ said Dre suffered the aneurysm - a bulge in a weakened blood vessel - on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

People News Roundup: Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dies at 85 and Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dynasty in London, dies at 85French chef Albert Roux, who with his brother Michel brought Paris-style fine dining to London in the 1960s and in...
