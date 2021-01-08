Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Neil Young joins rights harvest with sale of half his songbook; Grammy Awards postponed to March 14, Recording Academy says and more

Grammy Awards postponed to March 14, Recording Academy says The Grammy Awards ceremony due to take place on Jan. 31 has been rescheduled to March 14 because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, organizers said on Tuesday. The new date, announced by the Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS in a joint statement, clashes with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards ceremony for film and television.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 10:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Neil Young joins rights harvest with sale of half his songbook; Grammy Awards postponed to March 14, Recording Academy says and more
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@NeilYoungFans)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Neil Young joins rights harvest with sale of half his songbook

Singer-songwriter Neil Young has sold a half share of the rights to his entire catalogue of 1,180 songs to London-listed specialist investment firm Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the company said on Wednesday. Young, 75, famed for songs including "Heart Of Gold", "Rocking In The Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk", has released over 50 studio albums and 20 live albums, of which seven went platinum and three multi-platinum.

Grammy Awards postponed to March 14, Recording Academy says

The Grammy Awards ceremony due to take place on Jan. 31 has been rescheduled to March 14 because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, organizers said on Tuesday. The new date, announced by the Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS in a joint statement, clashes with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards ceremony for film and television.

Danes divided over children's TV show about a superpower penis

A Danish animated children's TV show about a man with the superpower of an infinitely extendable penis has divided opinion among parents and politicians in Denmark. The show, "John Dillermand" - which roughly translates as 'John Pee-Pee' - has aired on state broadcaster DR since late December. The show features an animated clay man in a striped red and white outfit with an extendable - sometimes helpful, sometimes out of control, yet fully clothed - penis.

Netflix raises monthly charges for UK subscribers

Netflix Inc on Wednesday raised subscription prices for millions of customers in Britain, as the video streaming giant invested heavily in local content such as "The Crown" , "Sex Education" and "Top Boy". Netflix hiked the price of the popular two-screen standard subscription by 1 pound to 9.99 pounds ($13.60) per month and the premium subscription by 2 pounds to 13.99 pounds.

Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great' in hospital after reported aneurysm

Veteran rapper and record producer Dr Dre said on Tuesday he was being treated by medics in hospital, after a media report said he had suffered a brain aneurysm and was in intensive care. Celebrity news website TMZ said Dre suffered the aneurysm - a bulge in a weakened blood vessel - on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Head of Chinese bank behind foreign building spree jailed

The former chairman of the main Chinese state bank behind Beijings initiative to build railways and ports across dozens of Asian countries has been sentenced to life in prison on corruption charges, a court announced.Hu Huaibang was sentenc...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now PfizerBioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants, study saysPfizer Inc and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine appeared to work against the so-called N5...

Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

Congressional Democrats were moving closer to a historic step on Friday as they weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time, two days after his false claims of election fraud helped encourage a mob that breached the U.S. Cap...

Soccer-Manchester City acquire oldest existing FA Cup trophy

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the new owner of the oldest existing version of the FA Cup trophy, having purchased the silverware at a recent auction, the Premier League club said on Friday. The Football Associa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021