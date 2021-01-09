Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Danes divided over children's TV show about a superpower penis; Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth in 'Pieces of a Woman' and more

Danes divided over children's TV show about a superpower penis A Danish animated children's TV show about a man with the superpower of an infinitely extendable penis has divided opinion among parents and politicians in Denmark. The show features an animated clay man in a striped red and white outfit with an extendable - sometimes helpful, sometimes out of control, yet fully clothed - penis.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 10:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Danes divided over children's TV show about a superpower penis; Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth in 'Pieces of a Woman' and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Danes divided over children's TV show about a superpower penis

A Danish animated children's TV show about a man with the superpower of an infinitely extendable penis has divided opinion among parents and politicians in Denmark. The show, "John Dillermand" - which roughly translates as 'John Pee-Pee' - has aired on state broadcaster DR since late December. The show features an animated clay man in a striped red and white outfit with an extendable - sometimes helpful, sometimes out of control, yet fully clothed - penis.

Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth in 'Pieces of a Woman'

Vanessa Kirby has never had a baby but she says she can't wait to give birth despite her harrowing performance as a woman whose home delivery ends in tragedy in "Pieces of a Woman," out on Netflix this week. The British actress spent time with pregnant women and those who had suffered stillbirths or miscarriages while preparing for a role that she said scared her with the weight of its responsibility. One woman allowed Kirby to be present at the birth of her child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

