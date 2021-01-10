Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse of MARFLIX, joins Hrithik Roshan

The Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and Birthday Boy Hrithik Roshan shared the first glimpse of their new venture FIGHTER as both of them shared the glimpse on Instagram.

Both the Bollywood starts were in speculations about their new project since Hrithik Roshan wished Deepika on her birthday quoting,

"Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone ! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always", which was retweeted by the Bollywood leading lady, Deepika Padukone engaging speculations among the fans,

"Thank You so much HR!

Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!", she quoted. Hritik and Deepika both made the official announcement, as Hritik shared in his Instagram;