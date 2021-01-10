Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse of MARFLIX, joins Hrithik Roshan

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 14:37 IST
Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse of MARFLIX, joins Hrithik Roshan
Representative image. Image Credit: Instagram / deepikapadukone

The Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and Birthday Boy Hrithik Roshan shared the first glimpse of their new venture FIGHTER as both of them shared the glimpse on Instagram.

"" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ24tQ2jLre/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13">
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Both the Bollywood starts were in speculations about their new project since Hrithik Roshan wished Deepika on her birthday quoting,

"Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone ! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always", which was retweeted by the Bollywood leading lady, Deepika Padukone engaging speculations among the fans,

"Thank You so much HR!

Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!", she quoted.
Hritik and Deepika both made the official announcement, as Hritik shared in his Instagram;
"Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride".
After his last appearance in 'War', Hrithik entitled it as "special".
"It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anad's FIRST PRODUCTION #FIGHTER for MARFLIX!
This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets, to directing me in Bang Band and War.
And now as he turns producer for FIGHTER, I can't seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind.
So here goes! BOOM!
Thank you Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here's to your journey towards the sky!", he posted.

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Include natural gas under GST to push for gas-based economy: Industry

The government should bring natural gas under the Goods and Services Tax GST regime to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision for a gas-based economy and raising the share of the environment-friendly fuel in Indias energy basket, the ...

COVID-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day -health minister

Britain is vaccinating 200,00 people a day against COVID-19 and is on course to ramping up immunisations to 2 million a week, the rate needed to cover the most vulnerable by the middle of February, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sund...

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Indonesia plane crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the crash of Sriwijaya Air plane on Saturday stating that India stands with Indonesia during this hour of grief. Deepest co...

Jadeja out of first two Test against England, might bat with injections if required

Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who dislocated his left thumb on day three of the third Test against Australia on Saturday, has been ruled out of the first two games in the upcoming series against England. Jadeja was not able to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021