Deepika Padukone shares glimpse of MARFLIX, joins Hrithik Roshan

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 17:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Instagram / deepikapadukone

The Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and Birthday Boy Hrithik Roshan shared the first glimpse of their new venture FIGHTER as both of them shared the announced it on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Both the Bollywood starts were in speculations about their new project since Hrithik Roshan wished Deepika on her birthday quoting,

"Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone ! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always", which was retweeted by the Bollywood leading lady, Deepika Padukone engaging speculations among the fans,

"Thank You so much HR!

Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!", she quoted.
Hritik and Deepika both made the official announcement, as Hritik shared in his Instagram;
"Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride".
After his last appearance in 'War', Hrithik entitled it as "special".
"It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anad's FIRST PRODUCTION #FIGHTER for MARFLIX!
This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets, to directing me in Bang Band and War.
And now as he turns producer for FIGHTER, I can't seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind.
So here goes! BOOM!
Thank you Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here's to your journey towards the sky!", he posted.

