Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. 'Up' documentary maker Michael Apted dies at 79

British filmmaker Michael Apted, the man behind the "Up" documentaries that chronicled the lives of a group of British children for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 79, his U.S. agent said on Friday. Apted also directed Hollywood movies ranging from the 1999 James Bond blockbuster "The World is Not Enough" to the Loretta Lynn country singer biography "Coal Miner's Daughter" and dozens of TV shows, including episodes of British soap "Coronation Street" in the 1967. Schwarzenegger likens U.S. Capitol siege to Nazi violence

Hollywood actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has compared the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump to Nazi violence against Jews in a deeply personal video posted on Twitter. Schwarzenegger, a Republican Party member and long-time critic of Trump, likened the siege at the Capitol Building last week to "Kristallnacht" , or the Night of Broken Glass, when Jewish-owned businesses and institutions were destroyed by the Nazis in 1938 and dozens were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

