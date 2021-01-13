Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix's U.S. slate of 2021 movies; Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London and more

Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix's U.S. slate of 2021 movies Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it will release more than 70 movies this year to its U.S. customers across comedy, drama, family and other genres, a lineup that underscores the streaming service's growing prominence in the film business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix's U.S. slate of 2021 movies; Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London and more
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram (therock)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show

Three of the four stars of the popular HBO series "Sex and the City" will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same characters roughly two decades older, the network said on Sunday. The new ten episode, half-hour series, will air on HBO Max and star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the roles they made famous during the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to the network.

Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London, return to Germany

Simon Rattle, the British former conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, will return to Germany to take up the baton with Munich's Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra from 2023, in a major blow to the classical music scene in Britain. The move, just three years after he returned to Britain to direct the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), comes as musicians complain that Brexit has limited their professional horizons, with new visa requirements making it harder to perform to Europe's music-hungry public.

Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix's U.S. slate of 2021 movies

Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it will release more than 70 movies this year to its U.S. customers across comedy, drama, family and other genres, a lineup that underscores the streaming service's growing prominence in the film business. The Netflix slate includes crime thriller "Red Notice" starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, one of six action movies, and zombie heist film "Army of the Dead" from director Zack Snyder. The dozen comedies include "Don't Look Up" with an all-star cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep and others.

Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth in 'Pieces of a Woman'

Vanessa Kirby has never had a baby but she says she can't wait to give birth despite her harrowing performance as a woman whose home delivery ends in tragedy in "Pieces of a Woman," out on Netflix this week. The British actress spent time with pregnant women and those who had suffered stillbirths or miscarriages while preparing for a role that she said scared her with the weight of its responsibility. One woman allowed Kirby to be present at the birth of her child.

KKR bets $200 million on OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder's catalog

Private equity firm KKR & Co will buy a majority stake in Grammy award winning songwriter and producer Ryan Tedder and American pop rock band OneRepublic's music catalog that includes hits such as "Counting Stars" and "Apologize". KKR, with investments in TikTok parent ByteDance and music company BGM, will also have publishing and recorded music rights to the catalog that has nearly 500 songs, including those co-written with popular acts such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and U2. (https://bit.ly/2LGahmm)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Walmart suspends contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Walmart Inc, the worlds biggest retailer, joined other major companies in indefinitely suspending donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Bidens election certification. The Arkansas-based company said on Tuesday th...

Huawei had plane waiting to whisk CFO away after extradition judgment in May, Canada court hears

Huawei Technologies had a plane waiting to take Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou back to China from Vancouver as a key verdict in her extradition case was to be handed down last May, prosecutors said in a Canadian court on Tuesday.Meng,...

Soccer-Pogba sends United clear at the top with win at Burnley

Manchester United moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League after a Paul Pogba goal gave them a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday. The victory, in the re-arranged fixture, put United on 36 points from 17 games wit...

Walmart suspends contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Walmart Inc, the worlds biggest retailer, joined other major companies in indefinitely suspending donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Bidens election certification. The Arkansas-based company said on Tuesday th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021