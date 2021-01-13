Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood movie box office slumped to near 40-year low in 2020; Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to host Jeopardy and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hollywood movie box office slumped to near 40-year low in 2020

Hollywood movies suffered an unprecedented 80% slump in box office revenue in North America in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic closed movie theaters and studios held back the release of scores of new films. Research firm Comscore said in an end-of-year report on Tuesday that the North American box office brought in $2.2 billion in 2020, compared with $11.4 billion for 2019.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to host Jeopardy

And the answer is; "Who is Aaron Rodgers?". Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared as excited to host Jeopardy as he is about getting his team to another Super Bowl announcing on Tuesday that he will be a guest host on the hugely popular game show.

'Queen of Latin Music' Shakira tunes in to trend of selling music rights

Colombian pop superstar Shakira has become the latest artist to sell the rights to her catalogue of 145 songs to London-listed Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the investment firm said on Wednesday, as the coronavirus crisis crushes concert earnings. The three-time Grammy award winner, famous for her songs such as "Hips Don't Lie", "Whenever, Wherever", "Underneath Your Clothes" and 2010 FIFA World Cup song "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)", has sold over 80 million records and has a strong following on music streaming platforms Spotify and YouTube.

Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London, return to Germany

Simon Rattle, the British former conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, will return to Germany to take up the baton with Munich's Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra from 2023, in a major blow to the classical music scene in Britain. The move, just three years after he returned to Britain to direct the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), comes as musicians complain that Brexit has limited their professional horizons, with new visa requirements making it harder to perform to Europe's music-hungry public.

Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix's U.S. slate of 2021 movies

Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it will release more than 70 movies this year to its U.S. customers across comedy, drama, family and other genres, a lineup that underscores the streaming service's growing prominence in the film business. The Netflix slate includes crime thriller "Red Notice" starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, one of six action movies, and zombie heist film "Army of the Dead" from director Zack Snyder. The dozen comedies include "Don't Look Up" with an all-star cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep and others. Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth in 'Pieces of a Woman'

Vanessa Kirby has never had a baby but she says she can't wait to give birth despite her harrowing performance as a woman whose home delivery ends in tragedy in "Pieces of a Woman," out on Netflix this week. The British actress spent time with pregnant women and those who had suffered stillbirths or miscarriages while preparing for a role that she said scared her with the weight of its responsibility. One woman allowed Kirby to be present at the birth of her child. KKR bets $200 million on OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder's catalog

Private equity firm KKR & Co will buy a majority stake in Grammy award winning songwriter and producer Ryan Tedder and American pop rock band OneRepublic's music catalog that includes hits such as "Counting Stars" and "Apologize". KKR, with investments in TikTok parent ByteDance and music company BGM, will also have publishing and recorded music rights to the catalog that has nearly 500 songs, including those co-written with popular acts such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and U2. (https://bit.ly/2LGahmm)

