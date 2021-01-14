Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Hanks to host televised special for Biden's inauguration; Warner Bros Games delays new Harry Potter game until 2022 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict

Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards honoring film and TV performances has been rescheduled to April 4, organizers said on Wednesday, a move that avoids competition with music's Grammy Awards. Last week, Grammy Awards organizers said they were postponing their January ceremony until March 14 because of a coronavirus surge in Los Angeles.

Hollywood movie box office slumped to near 40-year low in 2020

Hollywood movies suffered an unprecedented 80% slump in box office revenue in North America in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic closed movie theaters and studios held back the release of scores of new films. Research firm Comscore said in an end-of-year report on Tuesday that the North American box office brought in $2.2 billion in 2020, compared with $11.4 billion for 2019.

Warner Bros Games delays new Harry Potter game until 2022

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros Games said on Wednesday it has pushed back the release of its upcoming Harry Potter role-playing videogame, "Hogwarts Legacy," by a year to 2022. The game, announced during Sony's PlayStation 5 live-stream event last year, is being developed by "Disney Infinity" developer Avalanche and will let players experience life as a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to host Jeopardy

And the answer is; "Who is Aaron Rodgers?". Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared as excited to host Jeopardy as he is about getting his team to another Super Bowl announcing on Tuesday that he will be a guest host on the hugely popular game show.

'Queen of Latin Music' Shakira tunes in to trend of selling music rights

Colombian pop superstar Shakira has become the latest artist to sell the rights to her catalogue of 145 songs to London-listed Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the investment firm said on Wednesday, as the coronavirus crisis crushes concert earnings. The three-time Grammy award winner, famous for her songs such as "Hips Don't Lie", "Whenever, Wherever", "Underneath Your Clothes" and 2010 FIFA World Cup song "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)", has sold over 80 million records and has a strong following on music streaming platforms Spotify and YouTube.

'WandaVision' spins heroes through worlds of Marvel and classic TV sitcoms

The Marvel Cinematic Universe returns to the screen starting Friday in "WandaVision," a story that takes two popular characters on a trip that alternates between classic American television sitcoms and a modern-day superhero world. The nine-episode series is the first Marvel has made for Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service. It follows characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision, who were last seen together when Wanda was looking over Vision's dead body in 2019 film "Avengers: Endgame."

Tom Hanks to host televised special for Biden's inauguration

Actor Tom Hanks will host a primetime television special on Jan. 20 to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden as president, organizers said on Wednesday. The 90-minute "Celebrating America" special will feature appearances by celebrities including Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, according to a statement from Biden's inaugural committee.

Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix's U.S. slate of 2021 movies

Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it will release more than 70 movies this year to its U.S. customers across comedy, drama, family and other genres, a lineup that underscores the streaming service's growing prominence in the film business. The Netflix slate includes crime thriller "Red Notice" starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, one of six action movies, and zombie heist film "Army of the Dead" from director Zack Snyder. The dozen comedies include "Don't Look Up" with an all-star cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep and others.

If I were president... From climate change to hunger, celebs state their priorities

As Democrat Joe Biden prepares for his inauguration as the next U.S. president on Jan. 20, Reuters asked celebrities what would be the first thing they would do if they were elected a world leader. Their responses ranged from a focus on climate change to healthcare and social justice.

