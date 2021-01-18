Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

18-01-2021
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant

Britain's Prince Harry is heartbroken over his split with the royal family but he and his wife Meghan are happy in their new lives in the United States, broadcaster and confidant to the couple Tom Bradby said in an interview to be aired on Saturday. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to Los Angeles with baby son Archie last year after they gave up their official royal roles following disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention.

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Science News Roundup: Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post; NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of scienceU.S. President-elect Joe Biden named pioneering geneticist Eric Lander as the director of the Office of...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Mouse in hotel room adds to Putintsevas Melbourne quarantine woesIf going into strict quarantine ahead of next months Australian Open was not difficult enough, Kazakhstans Yulia Putintseva h...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Swiss to get Moderna vaccine in tranches until mid-year BlickModerna will deliver 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Switzerland in batches in the months ahead, putting the country...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. U.S. keeping music licensing decrees that help Spotify, othersThe U.S. Justice Departments top antitrust official said on Friday the administration will not scrap decades-old agre...
