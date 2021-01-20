Left Menu
UK's Meghan seeks lawsuit win without trial after 'triple-barrelled' assault on her privacy A tabloid's publication of a deeply personal letter written by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, to her father was a "plain breach" of privacy, her lawyers told a court on Tuesday and said the judge should rule in her favour without need for a trial.

People News Roundup: UK's Meghan seeks lawsuit win without trial after 'triple-barrelled' assault on her privacy; 'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe ordered to surrender cubs in animal welfare case and more
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

A tabloid's publication of a deeply personal letter written by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, to her father was a "plain breach" of privacy, her lawyers told a court on Tuesday and said the judge should rule in her favour without need for a trial. Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday paper printed extracts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe ordered to surrender cubs in animal welfare case

"Tiger King" star Jeff Lowe, the former business partner at the private wildcat zoo featured in the hit Netflix series, has been ordered to surrender his cubs and their mothers after the death of two young tigers in his care. Lowe and his wife Lauren were also ordered not to put animals on public exhibit without a license in a federal court ruling issued in Oklahoma last week, according to a U.S. Justice Department statement on Tuesday.

Canadian fashion mogul Nygard seeks bail on sex charges, citing poor health

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard urged a judge on Tuesday to release him on bail, citing poor health as he awaits possible extradition to the United States on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Jay Prober, Nygard's lawyer, told a judge in Winnipeg, Manitoba, that keeping the 79-year-old defendant in custody during the pandemic "would be nothing short of a death sentence."

Harvey Weinstein can be questioned in accusers' civil lawsuit, judge rules

A federal judge in Manhattan on Tuesday rejected Harvey Weinstein's request to delay a deposition in a civil lawsuit by women who accused the imprisoned movie producer of sexual abuse and workplace harassment. Weinstein, 68, had argued that his poor health made giving a deposition "practically impossible," and put him at "severe risk" of self-incrimination because of pending criminal charges in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

