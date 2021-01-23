John Wick: Chapter 4 – Production will start anytimes in 2021, what more we know

Majority of the movies are affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Many films did push back the release date as productions had to halt the filming. One of those movies is John Wick: Chapter 4 is the highly demanding movie of the franchise. Since the making of John Wick: Chapter 4 was announced, before the release of John Wick 3, fans are impatient to know more about the upcoming movie. Not only chapter 4, but the fifth film is also being developed. Keanu Reeves confirms that he would continue making sequels.

Actor Ian McShane, who played Winston owner of the Continental Hotel and enemy of John Wick in Chapter 3 said to Collider that John Wick might return into production anytime in 2021.

"Keanu [Reeves] and I exchanged New Year's greetings and said, 'Hope to see you this year.' I know the script is being written and they're hoping to do it this year. I know they announced they were gonna do John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 together, but who knows. The studios announce all sorts of things. No doubt, at some point this year, we're gonna do John Wick 4," said McShane.

He also said they are working with good casts and a good script. John Wick Chapter 2 "wasn't quite as good, but people by then loved it and went with it." I think the third one was really terrific, so it lived up to it. I always thought it had legs because of Keanu, a dead wife, a dog, a gun, and a great car. It had all of the elements, so how can you fail?" he added.

Based on the news of August 2020, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, they are busy scripting John Wick Chapter 4 and John Wick Chapter 5. They will start filming "John Wick 4 and 5 back to back when Keanu Reeves becomes available.

John Wick Chapter 4 and John Wick Chapter 5 slated to hit cinemas in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood movies.

