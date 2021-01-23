Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid a pandemic; Chinese government film marks a year since Wuhan lockdown and more

'Heroic hymn of the people': Chinese government film marks year since Wuhan lockdown China premiered a patriotic documentary film on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown, part of a broader effort by authorities to cast the government's early response to COVID-19 in a positive light.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 18:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid a pandemic

The global release of the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" was postponed to October from April, its producers said, another setback for movie theaters trying to rebuild a business crushed by the coronavirus pandemic. The movie's new debut date is Oct. 8, according to an announcement on the James Bond website and Twitter feed.

'Heroic hymn of the people': Chinese government film marks a year since Wuhan lockdown

China premiered a patriotic documentary film on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown, part of a broader effort by authorities to cast the government's early response to COVID-19 in a positive light. Small numbers of viewers gathered in Beijing to watch the film "Wuhan Days and Nights" as it opened to the public exactly a year after Wuhan went into a surprise 76-day lockdown in the early hours of Jan. 23, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

