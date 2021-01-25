Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days late; Scowling Bernie Sanders happy his mittened meme may raise millions for charity

Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later: newspaper An 85-year-old woman believed by her family to have died from the coronavirus surprised her relatives by returning to her care home nine days after they were told she had been buried, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

Updated: 25-01-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 02:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later: newspaper

An 85-year-old woman believed by her family to have died from the coronavirus surprised her relatives by returning to her care home nine days after they were told she had been buried, a newspaper reported on Sunday. After a mix-up over names, the family of Rogelia Blanco were informed that the pensioner died of COVID-19 on Jan. 13 and her funeral was the next day, the La Voz de Galicia newspaper said. Due to coronavirus protocols, they were unable to attend.

Scowling Bernie Sanders happy his mittened meme may raise millions for charity

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, the famed curmudgeon photographed at President Joe Biden's inauguration wearing mittens and a scowl behind his facemask in an image that instantly became a meme, said on Sunday he was happy it may help raise millions for charity. Lifting spirits around the world since it went viral, the meme depicts everything from Sanders' mittens touching Michelangelo's Hand of God in the Sistine Chapel, to the Vermont Democrat helping actor Demi Moore mold clay at the pottery wheel from the film "Ghost," to Sanders joining the World War Two Yalta Conference in 1945, seated next https://tinyurl.com/y5exklqe to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

