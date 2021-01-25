Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87; South African jazz 'giant' Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83 and more

Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87 Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died aged 87, his media company said in a statement on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 10:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87; South African jazz 'giant' Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83 and more
Larry King Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87

Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died aged 87, his media company said in a statement on Saturday. King had been hospitalized in Los Angeles with a COVID-19 infection, according to several media reports. He died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Ora Media, a television production company founded by King, said in a post on Twitter.

South African jazz 'giant' Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83

South Africa jazz trombonist and composer Jonas Gwangwa, whose music powered the anti-apartheid struggle, died on Saturday aged 83, the presidency said. President Cyril Ramaphosa led the tributes to the legendary musician who was nominated for an Oscar for the theme song of the 1987 film "Cry Freedom".

Box Office: 'The Marksman' captures top spot with $2 million, bleak times for movie theaters

Pray for movie theaters. "The Marksman," a Liam Neeson thriller from Open Road, held onto first place for the second weekend in a row, grossing just over $2 million. The film has grossed $61 million after 10 days of release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam offers significant opportunities for Indian generic drugmakers: Fitch

Vietnams domestic pharmaceutical industry is currently able to meet just 53 per cent of the countrys demand, representing significant opportunities for Indian investors as India is among the leading global producers of generic medicines, ac...

EC to soon begin mock trials for remote voting: CEC

Mock trials for remote voting facilities for electors would begin soon, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said.In his message to mark the 11th National Voters Day, he said a research project on remote voting using cutting-edge tec...

New Zealand confirms first COVID-19 case in months, sparking Australia travel halt

New Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in the community in months in a 56-year-old woman, but said close contacts of the recently returned traveller had so far tested negative.The woman, who returned to New Zealand on De...

Security increased in J-K ahead of Republic Day

Security has been increased in Jammu Kashmir ahead of Republic Day, said Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP JK Police Wasim Hamdani on Monday. Though search operations are a routine matter, we have strengthened our security measures, espec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021