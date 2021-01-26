Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Bernie Sanders happy his mittened meme may raise millions for charity; Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later and more

Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later: newspaper An 85-year-old woman believed by her family to have died from the coronavirus surprised her relatives by returning to her care home nine days after they were told she had been buried, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 02:25 IST
Odd News Roundup: Bernie Sanders happy his mittened meme may raise millions for charity; Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later and more
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later: newspaper

An 85-year-old woman believed by her family to have died from the coronavirus surprised her relatives by returning to her care home nine days after they were told she had been buried, a newspaper reported on Sunday. After a mix-up over names, the family of Rogelia Blanco were informed that the pensioner died of COVID-19 on Jan. 13 and her funeral was the next day, the La Voz de Galicia newspaper said. Due to coronavirus protocols, they were unable to attend.

Scowling Bernie Sanders happy his mittened meme may raise millions for charity

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, the famed curmudgeon photographed at President Joe Biden's inauguration wearing mittens and a scowl behind his facemask in an image that instantly became a meme, said on Sunday he was happy it may help raise millions for charity. Lifting spirits around the world since it went viral, the meme depicts everything from Sanders' mittens touching Michelangelo's Hand of God in the Sistine Chapel, to the Vermont Democrat helping actor Demi Moore mold clay at the pottery wheel from the film "Ghost," to Sanders joining the World War Two Yalta Conference in 1945, seated next https://tinyurl.com/y5exklqe to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic

"Social robots like me can take care of the sick or elderly," Sophia says as she conducts a tour of her lab in Hong Kong. "I can help communicate, give therapy and provide social stimulation, even in difficult situations." Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia - a humanoid robot - has gone viral. Now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass-produce robots by the end of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Late goal flurry earns Tottenham Cup win at Wycombe

Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele struck late goals as Tottenham Hotspur survived an FA Cup scare to reach the fifth round with a 4-1 victory at Wycombe Wanderers on Monday.Spurs were stunned when Fred Onyedinma gave Wycombe, bottom of the se...

Lebanese in impoverished north protest virus lockdown

Dozens of Lebanese protesters, enraged at a nearly month-long lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, took to the streets of the countrys second largest city on Monday and pelted security forces with stones. The security forces respon...

Schumer sees next big U.S. COVID-19 relief bill passing in 4-6 weeks

The U.S. Senate is aiming to approve some coronavirus relief before former President Donald Trumps impeachment trial begins in early February, but Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned a comprehensive deal may be four to six weeks...

Biden administration suspends some sanctions on Yemen rebels

The Biden administration on Monday suspended some of the terrorism sanctions that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposed on Yemens Houthi rebels in his waning days in office. The Treasury Department said it would exempt certain trans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021