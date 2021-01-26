Left Menu
Updated: 26-01-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 02:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Black stories highlighted in AFI 2021 film honors; A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week and more
Representative Image Image Credit: https://pixabay.com/illustrations/movies-clacker-movie-night-film-4276397/

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Black stories highlighted in AFI 2021 film honors

The American Film Institute (AFI) on Monday announced its movies of the year, with five of the 10 honorees featuring predominantly non-white casts and stories. The annual list, released ahead of the major 2021 award shows, is not ranked but is one of the first indications of the films expected to do well at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week

Lavish golden dresses decked out in zodiac signs and tarot symbols provided some Christian Dior-infused mysticism for the start of Paris' Haute Couture Week, a showcase of one-of-a-kind outfits held online this time due to the COVID-19 crisis. One of the high points of the yearly fashion calendar, with elaborate hand-stitched outfits providing a touch of luxurious escapism, the latest edition was held without crowds as brands replaced the runway with online projections.

Box Office: 'The Marksman' captures top spot with $2 million, bleak times for movie theaters

Pray for movie theaters. "The Marksman," a Liam Neeson thriller from Open Road, held onto first place for the second weekend in a row, grossing just over $2 million. The film has grossed $61 million after 10 days of release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

