Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Disney's Jungle Cruise ride to remove 'negative depictions'

The Jungle Cruise ride at Disney's theme parks in California and Florida is getting a makeover to remove what the company called "negative depictions" of some cultures. Disney said on Monday that the river boat attraction would be updated to "reflect and value the diversity of the world around us." Black stories highlighted in AFI 2021 film honors

The American Film Institute (AFI) on Monday announced its movies of the year, with five of the 10 honorees featuring predominantly non-white casts and stories. The annual list, released ahead of the major 2021 award shows, is not ranked but is one of the first indications of the films expected to do well at the Oscars and Golden Globes. Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men

Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children. But if a female director was behind the camera, that might be a different matter, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star said in a podcast. A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week

Lavish golden dresses decked out in zodiac signs and tarot symbols provided some Christian Dior-infused mysticism for the start of Paris' Haute Couture Week, a showcase of one-of-a-kind outfits held online this time due to the COVID-19 crisis. One of the high points of the yearly fashion calendar, with elaborate hand-stitched outfits providing a touch of luxurious escapism, the latest edition was held without crowds as brands replaced the runway with online projections. Box Office: 'The Marksman' captures top spot with $2 million, bleak times for movie theaters

Pray for movie theaters. "The Marksman," a Liam Neeson thriller from Open Road, held onto first place for the second weekend in a row, grossing just over $2 million. The film has grossed $61 million after 10 days of release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

