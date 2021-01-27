Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Lobster shell patterns make concrete stronger: Australian researcher; Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic and more

"I can help communicate, give therapy and provide social stimulation, even in difficult situations." Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia - a humanoid robot - has gone viral. Now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass-produce robots by the end of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Lobster shell patterns make concrete stronger: Australian researcher; Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic and more
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Lobster shell patterns make concrete stronger: Australian researcher

Inspired by the natural, twisting patterns of a lobster shell, Australian researchers say they have found a way, using 3D printing technology, to improve the strength of concrete for use in complex architecture. Reinforced with steel fibres, the concrete becomes more durable when set in a pattern that copies a lobster shell, according to a new study from Melbourne's RMIT University.

Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic

"Social robots like me can take care of the sick or elderly," Sophia says as she conducts a tour of her lab in Hong Kong. "I can help communicate, give therapy and provide social stimulation, even in difficult situations." Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia - a humanoid robot - has gone viral. Now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass-produce robots by the end of the year.

