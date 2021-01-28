Left Menu

People News Roundup: Dwayne Johnson shares stories from his crazy youth in 'Young Rock'; Los Angeles mourns on first anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death and more

Dwayne Johnson shares stories from his crazy youth in 'Young Rock' Dwayne Johnson may be one of the most successful and popular celebrities in Hollywood, but he says there's a lot more to his life than wrestling champion, football player and actor. In the new TV comedy series "Young Rock," starting on NBC on Feb. 16, fans can watch stories from his colorful but complicated life growing up in multiple places.

Updated: 28-01-2021 02:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 02:31 IST
People News Roundup: Dwayne Johnson shares stories from his crazy youth in 'Young Rock'; Los Angeles mourns on first anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death and more
NBA: Los Angeles mourns on first anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death

Fans of the late Kobe Bryant, who died a year ago to the day alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside near Los Angeles, honored the basketball legend on Tuesday in a city where the memory of his death is still fresh. The death of Bryant, who won five championships in his 20 seasons with the Lakers, stunned the sports world and led to an outpouring of emotion in the city, where the pain of his loss is matched only by the legacy he left behind.

Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men

Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children. But if a female director was behind the camera, that might be a different matter, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star said in a podcast.

