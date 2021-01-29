People News Roundup: Corky Lee, 'unofficial Asian American photographer laureate,' dies from COVID-19; Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Corky Lee, 'unofficial Asian American photographer laureate,' dies from COVID-19

Corky Lee, a photojournalist who pushed for greater Asian American representation through his work over five decades, died on Wednesday in New York City due to complications from COVID-19. Lee, 73, was admitted to Long Island Jewish Hospital in Forest Hills on Jan. 7, said Karlin Chan, a fellow community activist.

Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard

A judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of a possible hearing on extradition to the United States on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Canadian police arrested Nygard in Winnipeg on Dec. 14 at the U.S. government's request under the countries' extradition treaty.

Country star Kris Kristofferson quietly bows out

Country singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has quietly retired from touring after more than 50 years in the music business. The news, buried in a news release earlier this week, comes a year after the "Me and Bobby McGee" singer played his last gig on the Outlaw Country Cruise in the Caribbean in January 2020.

U.S. comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94

American actress Cloris Leachman, who won eight Emmys for her work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other television programs as well as an Academy Award for "The Last Picture Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 94, her representatives said. Leachman's publicist said in a statement that the actress died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

Actress Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96

Actress Cicely Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in life's struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award, died on Thursday at age 96, her manager said in a statement. No cause of death was given. Tyson had recently completed a memoir, "Just As I Am," which was released just this week.

