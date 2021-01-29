Left Menu

People News Roundup: Corky Lee, 'unofficial Asian American photographer laureate,' dies from COVID-19; Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard and more

U.S. comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94 American actress Cloris Leachman, who won eight Emmys for her work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other television programs as well as an Academy Award for "The Last Picture Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 94, her representatives said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:28 IST
People News Roundup: Corky Lee, 'unofficial Asian American photographer laureate,' dies from COVID-19; Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Corky Lee, 'unofficial Asian American photographer laureate,' dies from COVID-19

Corky Lee, a photojournalist who pushed for greater Asian American representation through his work over five decades, died on Wednesday in New York City due to complications from COVID-19. Lee, 73, was admitted to Long Island Jewish Hospital in Forest Hills on Jan. 7, said Karlin Chan, a fellow community activist.

Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard

A judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of a possible hearing on extradition to the United States on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Canadian police arrested Nygard in Winnipeg on Dec. 14 at the U.S. government's request under the countries' extradition treaty.

Country star Kris Kristofferson quietly bows out

Country singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has quietly retired from touring after more than 50 years in the music business. The news, buried in a news release earlier this week, comes a year after the "Me and Bobby McGee" singer played his last gig on the Outlaw Country Cruise in the Caribbean in January 2020.

U.S. comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94

American actress Cloris Leachman, who won eight Emmys for her work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other television programs as well as an Academy Award for "The Last Picture Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 94, her representatives said. Leachman's publicist said in a statement that the actress died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

Actress Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96

Actress Cicely Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in life's struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award, died on Thursday at age 96, her manager said in a statement. No cause of death was given. Tyson had recently completed a memoir, "Just As I Am," which was released just this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Panchayat polls: Don't vote for parties which supported farm laws, state Cong chief

As Gram Panchayat polls are around the corner, Andhra Pradesh Congress president Sake Sailajanath on Friday urged people not to vote for those parties which supported the three farm laws in the Parliament. Addressing the media here, he term...

UNICEF chief sees H1 "crush" in COVID-19 vaccine demand easing in H2

The U.N. Childrens Fund, the largest single buyer of vaccines in the world, expects a crush of demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the first year, with supplies only loosening in the second half, UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore said on...

Tennis-Top-ranked Barty thrilled to be back playing again

Australias world number one Ash Barty was delighted to return to competing again after 11 months on Friday although her comeback in Adelaide ended on a losing note against Simona Halep of Romania. The 24-year-old skipped the U.S. Open and a...

Germany likely to get 20.3 mln doses of COVID vaccine by end-March -Merkel aide

Germany will likely receive 20.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March, Chancellor Angela Merkels chief of staff said.We already got 1.3 million doses from BionTech last year, and by the end of March we should have around 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021