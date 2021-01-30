Left Menu

People News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; Country star Kris Kristofferson quietly bows out and more

The news, buried in a news release earlier this week, comes a year after the "Me and Bobby McGee" singer played his last gig on the Outlaw Country Cruise in the Caribbean in January 2020. Leachman's publicist said in a statement that the actress died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 10:27 IST
People News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; Country star Kris Kristofferson quietly bows out and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard

A judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of a possible hearing on extradition to the United States on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Canadian police arrested Nygard in Winnipeg on Dec. 14 at the U.S. government's request under the countries' extradition treaty.

Country star Kris Kristofferson quietly bows out

Country singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has quietly retired from touring after more than 50 years in the music business. The news, buried in a news release earlier this week, comes a year after the "Me and Bobby McGee" singer played his last gig on the Outlaw Country Cruise in the Caribbean in January 2020.

U.S. comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94

American actress Cloris Leachman, who won eight Emmys for her work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other television programs as well as an Academy Award for "The Last Picture Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 94, her representatives said. Leachman's publicist said in a statement that the actress died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

Actress Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96

Actress Cicely Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in life's struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award, died on Thursday at age 96, her manager said in a statement. No cause of death was given. Tyson had recently completed a memoir, "Just As I Am," which was released just this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after J&J vaccine data; GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors weighed. Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 after the drugmaker said its...

Black Clover Chapter 280 set to be out on Jan 31, spoilers, leaks compilation revealed

The manga aficionados in Japan and across the world are highly excited as they are just a few hours behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 280. The latest spoilers for the upcoming chapter title Surging Disaster are now available on the...

Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to remote island despite criticism

More than 1,400 Rohingya Muslim refugees set sail for a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, a Bangladesh navy official said, despite opposition from rights groups concerned about the sites vulnerability to storms and flooding.Th...

Namibia, Botswana vow to jointly fight COVID-19, facilitate cross-border trade

Windhoek Namibia, January 30 ANIXinhua Namibia and Botswana on Friday agreed to work closely in the procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as well as cross-border trade. The pact was reached on Friday by Namibian President Hage G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021