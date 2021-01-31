Left Menu

People News Roundup: Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96

Actress Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96 Actress Cicely Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in life's struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award, died on Thursday at age 96, her manager said in a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 10:30 IST
People News Roundup: Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Actress Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96

Actress Cicely Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in life's struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award, died on Thursday at age 96, her manager said in a statement. No cause of death was given. Tyson had recently completed a memoir, "Just As I Am," which was released just this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Country was very pained seeing the dishonour to tricolour on January 26: PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat.

Country was very pained seeing the dishonour to tricolour on January 26 PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat....

Govt may announce new scheme for revival of discoms to achieve 24X7 power for all

The government may announce a new scheme for cash-strapped and loss-making electricity distribution utilities to reduce stress in the sector and achieve the goal of 24X7 Power for All, a source said.The discoms are cash-strapped and need so...

People News Roundup: Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Actress Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96Actress Cicely Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in lifes struggles during a 60-y...

India's crude steel output falls 10.6 pc to 99.6 MT in 2019

Indias crude steel production fell by 10.6 per cent to 99.6 million tonnes MT in 2020, according to the worldsteel. The country had produced 111.4 MT of crude steel in 2019, the World Steel Association worldsteel said in its latest report. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021