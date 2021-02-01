Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and revisiting Smiley; 'The Little Things' Leads Box Office Despite HBO Max Debut and more

Prior to the pandemic, the response from theater operators and cinema purists would have been a resounding "no." Yet Hollywood is finding that, at least while a plague of Biblical proportion rages, the answer is: sorta.

A Minute With: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and revisiting Smiley

Oscar winner Gary Oldman goes back to 1930s Hollywood in Netflix film "Mank" , playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he pens "Citizen Kane" . David Fincher, whose late father Jack wrote the script, directed the black-and-white movie, which is garnering awards buzz.

California's Coachella music festival canceled for third time

The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was the third time the outdoor event, one of the largest music festivals in the world, had been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.

Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Leads Box Office Despite HBO Max Debut

