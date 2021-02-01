Entertainment News Roundup: Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Leads Box Office Despite HBO Max Debut; Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and revisiting Smiley

Left Menu

01-02-2021
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A Minute With: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and revisiting Smiley

Oscar winner Gary Oldman goes back to 1930s Hollywood in Netflix film "Mank" , playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he pens "Citizen Kane" . David Fincher, whose late father Jack wrote the script, directed the black-and-white movie, which is garnering awards buzz.

Would audiences pay to see a new movie on the big screen if they could watch the same title at home from the comfort of their couch? Prior to the pandemic, the response from theater operators and cinema purists would have been a resounding "no." Yet Hollywood is finding that, at least while a plague of Biblical proportion rages, the answer is: sorta.

