Entertainment News Roundup: Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Leads Box Office Despite HBO Max Debut; Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and revisiting Smiley
Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Leads Box Office Despite HBO Max Debut Would audiences pay to see a new movie on the big screen if they could watch the same title at home from the comfort of their couch?Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
A Minute With: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and revisiting Smiley
Oscar winner Gary Oldman goes back to 1930s Hollywood in Netflix film "Mank" , playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he pens "Citizen Kane" . David Fincher, whose late father Jack wrote the script, directed the black-and-white movie, which is garnering awards buzz.
Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Leads Box Office Despite HBO Max Debut
Would audiences pay to see a new movie on the big screen if they could watch the same title at home from the comfort of their couch? Prior to the pandemic, the response from theater operators and cinema purists would have been a resounding "no." Yet Hollywood is finding that, at least while a plague of Biblical proportion rages, the answer is: sorta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gary Oldman
- Citizen Kane
- Jack
- Netflix
- Hollywood
- David
- Mank
ALSO READ
Netflix is testing for Spatial Audio support
Maha: Jackal strays into Thane shop; rescued
Couple in Kerala celebrates Wedding Anniversary with 3.3 Crores Jackpot Win
Alibaba's Jack Ma makes first live appearance in three months in online meet
US STOCKS-Wall Street closes at record highs as Netflix jumps, Biden inaugurated