People News Roundup: U.S. voting rights activist Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize; Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations and more

His wife, Susan, told AARP Magazine in an interview published on Monday that the 94-year-old singer, best known for the ballad "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," had been losing his ability to make decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:29 IST
People News Roundup: U.S. voting rights activist Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize; Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

U.S. voting rights activist Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. voting rights activist and Democratic Party politician Stacey Abrams has been nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize for her work to promote nonviolent change via the ballot box, a Norwegian lawmaker said on Monday. Abrams, whose work was credited with boosting voter turnout last year, helping Joe Biden win the U.S. presidency, joins a long list of nominees, including both former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, former White House adviser Jared Kushner.

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations

Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after "Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he "horrifically abused me for years." Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged to him in 2010, made the accusation in an Instagram post.

Prince Harry receives apology over story saying he turned back on military

Britain's Prince Harry has won an apology and substantial damages from the publishers of the Mail on Sunday after he sued the tabloid for libel over claims he had turned his back on the military when he ended his royal role. Harry launched the legal action after an article in the paper in October said he had lost touch with the Marines, a commando force of the British navy with which he had a formal relationship until he stepped back from royal duties last March.

Tony Bennett made new album with Lady Gaga after Alzheimer's diagnosis

The family of Tony Bennett has revealed that the legendary singer has been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, breaking their silence on his condition four years after he was diagnosed. His wife, Susan, told AARP Magazine in an interview published on Monday that the 94-year-old singer, best known for the ballad "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," had been losing his ability to make decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

