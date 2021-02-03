Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Black Panther' director developing Wakanda TV series for Disney+; Rihanna weighs in on major India farm protests and more

The new series for the Disney+ streaming service will be created as part of a five-year television deal with Coogler's Proximity Media production company, Disney said in a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of one

Scandinavia's biggest film festival is going ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, but will be hosted on an isolated island and admit only one attendee - a healthcare worker, selected from 12,000 applicants. Swedish nurse and film fan Lisa Enroth was chosen to be the 2021 Gothenburg Film Festival's castaway who will spend a week on the remote island of Pater Noster watching film after film.

Rihanna weighs in on major India farm protests, creates flutter

U.S. pop superstar Rihanna created a flutter in India on Tuesday by wading into months-long farmer protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agricultural reforms. Tens of thousands of young and old farmers have blocked roads leading into New Delhi for more than two months, sheltering in tractors from the cold.

Hal Holbrook, award-winning actor acclaimed for his portrayal of Mark Twain, dies at 95 - NYT

Hal Holbrook, an award-winning actor acclaimed for his one-man portrayal of American literary legend Mark Twain and whose film work included portraying the mysterious "Deep Throat" in "All the President's Men," has died at the age of 95, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. Holbrook died on Jan. 23 at his home in Beverly Hills, California, the New York Times reported. It said his death was confirmed late on Monday by his assistant, Joyce Cohen. https://nyti.ms/3pHHnBw

'Black Panther' director developing Wakanda TV series for Disney+

"Black Panther" director and co-writer Ryan Coogler is developing a streaming television series set in the movie's fictional futuristic kingdom of Wakanda, Walt Disney Co said on Monday. The new series for the Disney+ streaming service will be created as part of a five-year television deal with Coogler's Proximity Media production company, Disney said in a statement.

'Malcolm & Marie' found inspiration from pandemic lockdown

American singer and actress Zendaya says she has never yet forgotten to thank a loved one at a big event - and is certainly not likely to after making the intimate "Malcolm & Marie." Zendaya, 24, whose work on the young adult drama "Euphoria" made her the youngest woman to win a best actress Emmy, stars with John David Washington in the film arriving on Netflix on Friday.

French DJ David Guetta says fair if festivals require vaccinations

With the live music industry shut down by the pandemic, celebrated French DJ David Guetta said it would be fair for festivals in the future to restrict entry to those vaccinated against the coronavirus. Guetta, 53, who said he has received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, has urged fans to get vaccinated but says he understands and respects that it is a personal decision.

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations

Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after "Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he "horrifically abused me for years." Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged to him in 2010, made the accusation in an Instagram post.

Tony Bennett made new album with Lady Gaga after Alzheimer's diagnosis

The family of Tony Bennett has revealed that the legendary singer has been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, breaking their silence on his condition four years after he was diagnosed. His wife, Susan, told AARP Magazine in an interview published on Monday that the 94-year-old singer, best known for the ballad "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," had been losing his ability to make decisions.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

