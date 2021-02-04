Left Menu

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations; Hal Holbrook, award-winning actor acclaimed for his portrayal of Mark Twain, dies at 95

Hal Holbrook, an award-winning actor acclaimed for his one-man portrayal of American literary legend Mark Twain and whose film work included portraying the mysterious "Deep Throat" in "All the President's Men," has died at the age of 95, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

People News Roundup: Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations; Hal Holbrook, award-winning actor acclaimed for his portrayal of Mark Twain, dies at 95
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Hal Holbrook, award-winning actor acclaimed for his portrayal of Mark Twain, dies at 95 - NYT

Hal Holbrook, an award-winning actor acclaimed for his one-man portrayal of American literary legend Mark Twain and whose film work included portraying the mysterious "Deep Throat" in "All the President's Men," has died at the age of 95, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. Holbrook died on Jan. 23 at his home in Beverly Hills, California, the New York Times reported. It said his death was confirmed late on Monday by his assistant, Joyce Cohen. https://nyti.ms/3pHHnBw

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations

Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after "Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he "horrifically abused me for years." Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged to him in 2010, made the accusation in an Instagram post.

