Left Menu

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-02-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 10:33 IST
Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station
National Antarctic Scientific Center of Ukraine is responsible for conducting the coordination and operational administration of the base. Image Credit: Google doodle

Google today dedicates a beautiful snowy doodle to the Vernadsky Research Base, which is a Ukrainian Antarctic Station located at Marina Point on Galindez Island of Argentine Islands. Today's Doodle celebrates this historic station, which officially transferred from British to Ukrainian control on this day in 1996.

Vernadsky Research Base's region is under territorial claim between three countries (more Territorial claims in Antarctica). It is the direct successor to the British Faraday base, which was first established as a meteorological observatory in 1947.

Today, Vernadsky Research Base is operated by a rotating staff of a dozen winterers. For about ten months at a time, each winterer endures extreme isolation (there is not a town within 1,000 nautical miles!) and sub-zero temperatures, all in the name of scientific progress.

National Antarctic Scientific Center of Ukraine is responsible for conducting the coordination and operational administration of the base. National Antarctic Scientific Center of Ukraine is the part of Ministry of Education and Sciences of Ukraine.

The operation-responsibility of Vernadsky Research Base station was taken over by Ukraine in February 1996. The UK sold it to Ukraine for a symbolic one pound. The cost of disassembling the base with good environmental practices and standards would be too costly.

The climate of the base is classified as marine subantarctic. It is strongly influenced by the surrounding Pacific Ocean, moderating winter and summer temperatures. The temperature during winter rarely comes down below −20 degrees Celsius owing to the warmer waters while in summer, the cool waters and snow cover causes temperatures to rarely reach above zero degrees Celsius.

Google honors the team members with a doodle today who are giving their endeavors to provide a better understanding of this constantly changing planet.

Also Read: Safiye Ali: Google honors Turkey's first female medical doctor on 127th birthday

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sino-Burmese rally against coup from Taiwan safe haven

Hundreds of people from Taiwans large Sino-Burmese community rallied in a Taipei suburb on Saturday to denounce the coup in Myanmar and express their support for detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Taiwan is home to around 40,000 people origi...

Jharkhand reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Jharkhands COVID-19 tally rose to1,18,938 as 41 more people tested positive for the infection,an official said on Saturday.The states COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,077 asno new fatality due to the disease has been reported in thelast 24...

Abu Dhabi T10: Simmons, Powell steer Northern Warriors into finals

Northern Warriors power-hitters Lendl Simmons and Rovman Powell led their team into the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 final as the side defeated Team Abu Dhabi in the Eliminator. Displaying their stupendous power-hitting, Warriors downed Team ...

Security upped at Delhi borders as farmers set to hold 'chakka jam'

The Delhi Police intensified security at all border points of the city as thousands of personnel including paramilitary forces have been deployed to deal with any situation emerging out of the nationwide chakka jam being held on Saturday by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021