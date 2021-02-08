People News Roundup: Leon Spinks, boxing's former heavyweight champion, dead at 67; Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star of stage and screen, dead at 91

Left Menu

Updated: 08-02-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Leon Spinks, boxing's former heavyweight champion, dead at 67

Leon Spinks, the gap-toothed fighter from the St. Louis slums who pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in boxing history in 1978 by defeating Muhammad Ali to take the undisputed world heavyweight title, has died at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer, a spokesman said on Saturday. Spinks passed away with only a few close friends and family present due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star of stage and screen, dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91, his longtime friend and manager said on Friday. "The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend," Andrews said in a statement. "I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years."

