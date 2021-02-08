Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence reported hurt by flying glass on movie set; Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Repeats No. 1 With $2 Million and more

Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star of stage and screen, dead at 91 Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91, his longtime friend and manager said on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence reported hurt by flying glass on movie set; Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Repeats No. 1 With $2 Million and more
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (@JenniferLawrence)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Repeats No. 1 With $2 Million

Denzel Washington's crime thriller "The Little Things" led domestic box office charts again, pulling in $2.1 million in its second weekend of release. Overseas, "The Little Things" collected $1.4 million in ticket sales from 20 countries. The R-rated film has made $7.8 million in the U.S. and Canada and $5.2 million internationally to date.

Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star of stage and screen, dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91, his longtime friend and manager said on Friday. "The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend," Andrews said in a statement. "I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years."

Jennifer Lawrence reported hurt by flying glass on movie set

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and the Boston Globe reported on Friday. Glass from a controlled explosion on the set of "Don't Look Up" cut Lawrence's eyelid and left her bleeding, TMZ said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Esports-Russell beats Albon to virtual British GP win

Williams driver George Russell chalked up a fifth successive win on Sunday in a virtual British Grand Prix that also saw a female gamer line up for the first time in an official Formula One esports race. The Briton, who had to miss last wee...

South Africa puts AstraZeneca vaccinations on hold over variant data

South Africa will put on hold use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme, after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the countrys dominant coronavirus variant.Health Ministe...

Haiti government denounces plot to oust president, arrests over 20

Haitian authorities on Sunday arrested nearly two dozen people, including a Supreme Court judge, for their role in an alleged plot to oust President Jovenel Moise that has exacerbated political tensions in the troubled Caribbean country.Pri...

Brazil COVID-19 cases exceed 9.5 million, death toll at 231,534

Brazil has had 26,845 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 522 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.The South American country has now registered 9,524,640 cases since the pandemic began,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021