Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence reported hurt by flying glass on movie set; Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Repeats No. 1 With $2 Million and more
Box Office: Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Repeats No. 1 With $2 Million
Denzel Washington's crime thriller "The Little Things" led domestic box office charts again, pulling in $2.1 million in its second weekend of release. Overseas, "The Little Things" collected $1.4 million in ticket sales from 20 countries. The R-rated film has made $7.8 million in the U.S. and Canada and $5.2 million internationally to date.
Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star of stage and screen, dead at 91
Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91, his longtime friend and manager said on Friday. "The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend," Andrews said in a statement. "I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years."
Jennifer Lawrence reported hurt by flying glass on movie set
Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and the Boston Globe reported on Friday. Glass from a controlled explosion on the set of "Don't Look Up" cut Lawrence's eyelid and left her bleeding, TMZ said.
