Entertainment News Roundup: 'Moment of joy': live music in an empty New York storefront; The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl

With an empty storefront as a stage, musicians are working their magic again, amplified by sound systems outdoors, in the city whose concert halls have been silenced by the pandemic.

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Moment of joy': live music in an empty New York storefront; The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl and more
The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl

Canadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits in front of a brightly lit cityscape evoking the theme of his newest album, "After Hours." During halftime at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the 30-year-old performer stepped out of a shiny convertible perched high above the stage amid neon signs reminiscent of the Las Vegas Strip at night.

Case against film team accused of disturbing wreck of ferry Estonia dismissed

The case against two film makers charged with disturbing the wreck of the ferry Estonia, which sank in 1994 with the loss of 852 lives, was dismissed on Monday by a Swedish court as their vessel was not covered by the law protecting the grave site. The men were part of a Discovery Network documentary team which sent a remote-operated vehicle to film the wreck in the Baltic Sea in 2019, discovering previously unknown damage to the hull and reviving speculation about the cause of the disaster.

'Moment of joy': live music in an empty New York storefront

Live music from a violin and bass wafts from a New York City street corner, drawing passersby on a cold February day. With an empty storefront as a stage, musicians are working their magic again, amplified by sound systems outdoors, in the city whose concert halls have been silenced by the pandemic.

Box Office: Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Repeats No. 1 With $2 Million

Denzel Washington's crime thriller "The Little Things" led domestic box office charts again, pulling in $2.1 million in its second weekend of release. Overseas, "The Little Things" collected $1.4 million in ticket sales from 20 countries. The R-rated film has made $7.8 million in the U.S. and Canada and $5.2 million internationally to date.

