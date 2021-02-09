Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl; Case against film team accused of disturbing wreck of ferry Estonia dismissed and more

A film starring Nzanga and featuring his music that was released online in January adds his artistic perspective to the social justice movement. The men were part of a Discovery Network documentary team which sent a remote-operated vehicle to film the wreck in the Baltic Sea in 2019, discovering previously unknown damage to the hull and reviving speculation about the cause of the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl; Case against film team accused of disturbing wreck of ferry Estonia dismissed and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl

Canadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits in front of a brightly lit cityscape evoking the theme of his newest album, "After Hours." During halftime at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the 30-year-old performer stepped out of a shiny convertible perched high above the stage amid neon signs reminiscent of the Las Vegas Strip at night.

Music, marching and now a movie: How a young Black artist is pushing for justice in America

Musician Nathan Nzanga has marched in Portland, Chicago, and his hometown of Seattle. The rapper also has written songs that reflect why he protests, compositions calling for change and telling his story as an African American and as the U.S.-born son of immigrants from Congo. A film starring Nzanga and featuring his music that was released online in January adds his artistic perspective to the social justice movement.

Case against film team accused of disturbing wreck of ferry Estonia dismissed

The case against two film makers charged with disturbing the wreck of the ferry Estonia, which sank in 1994 with the loss of 852 lives, was dismissed on Monday by a Swedish court as their vessel was not covered by the law protecting the grave site. The men were part of a Discovery Network documentary team which sent a remote-operated vehicle to film the wreck in the Baltic Sea in 2019, discovering previously unknown damage to the hull and reviving speculation about the cause of the disaster.

'Moment of joy': live music in an empty New York storefront

Live music from a violin and bass wafts from a New York City street corner, drawing passersby on a cold February day. With an empty storefront as a stage, musicians are working their magic again, amplified by sound systems outdoors, in the city whose concert halls have been silenced by the pandemic.

Box Office: Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Repeats No. 1 With $2 Million

Denzel Washington's crime thriller "The Little Things" led domestic box office charts again, pulling in $2.1 million in its second weekend of release. Overseas, "The Little Things" collected $1.4 million in ticket sales from 20 countries. The R-rated film has made $7.8 million in the U.S. and Canada and $5.2 million internationally to date.

The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies aged 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, has died at the age of 76, her publicist has said. Wilson died suddenly at her home in Henderson, Nevada, on Monday. A statement confirming her passing did not state a cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fear and love surround Escobar''s hippos thriving in Colombia

Tucked between mountain ranges, the sprawling palace of Pablo Escobar was home to kangaroos, giraffes, elephants and other exotic animals a private zoo of illegally imported animals that was the greatest ostentation of the feared drug king...

CIC refuses to disclose minutes of selection committee meetings to appoint Lokpal

The CIC has refused to allow disclosure of minutes of selection committee meetings to choose the chairperson and members of anti-graft body Lokpal.Over two years since an application seeking records pertaining to the selection of the countr...

US News Roundup: U.S. safety board to meet on Kobe Bryant fatal helicopter crash; As impeachment begins, New York accelerates probes of Trump's property dealings and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. safety board to meet on Kobe Bryant fatal helicopter crashThe National Transportation Safety Board NTSB meets on Tuesday to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 heli...

UK minister discusses ties with Maha during Mumbai visit

UK Secretary for International Trade Elizabeth Truss on Tuesday discussed the environment, tourism and cultural ties between her country and Maharashtra during a visit here.Truss, who is also UK Minister for Women inequalities, visited the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021