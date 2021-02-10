Entertainment News Roundup: UK police arrest eight in probe into U.S. celebrities SIM-swapping attacks; New Hollywood remake of 'Wizard of Oz' is in the works and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

UK police arrest eight in probe into U.S. celebrities SIM-swapping attacks

British police said on Tuesday they had arrested eight people as part of an investigation into the SIM-swapping hijacking of U.S. celebrities' phones. Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said sports stars, musicians and their families had been targeted by the scam in which criminals gain access to their victim's phones or accounts.

New Hollywood remake of 'Wizard of Oz' is in the works

Hollywood is preparing to take another trip down the yellow brick road with a remake of classic movie "The Wizard of Oz," one of the most celebrated films of all time. New Line Cinema, a unit of AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio, said on Tuesday it was developing a fresh take on the story of Dorothy and her visit to the Land of Oz that was detailed in L. Frank Baum's children's book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," which was published in 1900.

Music, marching and now a movie: How a young Black artist is pushing for justice in America

Musician Nathan Nzanga has marched in Portland, Chicago, and his hometown of Seattle. The rapper also has written songs that reflect why he protests, compositions calling for change and telling his story as an African American and as the U.S.-born son of immigrants from Congo. A film starring Nzanga and featuring his music that was released online in January adds his artistic perspective to the social justice movement.

Disney to pull the plug on animation studio behind 'Ice Age,' 'Rio' films

Walt Disney Co is closing the animation studio behind film franchises "Ice Age" and "Rio" due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the entertainment industry, the company said on Tuesday. Disney had acquired the Greenwich, Connecticut-based studio in 2019 when it bought 21st Century Fox Inc in a $71 billion deal. (https://reut.rs/3rwCZG2)

Case against film team accused of disturbing wreck of ferry Estonia dismissed

The case against two film makers charged with disturbing the wreck of the ferry Estonia, which sank in 1994 with the loss of 852 lives, was dismissed on Monday by a Swedish court as their vessel was not covered by the law protecting the grave site. The men were part of a Discovery Network documentary team which sent a remote-operated vehicle to film the wreck in the Baltic Sea in 2019, discovering previously unknown damage to the hull and reviving speculation about the cause of the disaster.

"Downton Abbey" star Bonneville gets COVID-19 role as vaccine marshal

"Downton Abbey" star Hugh Bonneville has been getting to grips with a topical new role - as a volunteer marshal at a coronavirus vaccination centre. The 57-year-old British actor, best known internationally for playing patriarch Lord Grantham in the hit TV series, is part of the support team who greet those who arrive for their injections at the hub in Midhurst, southern England.

'Moment of joy': live music in an empty New York storefront

Live music from a violin and bass wafts from a New York City street corner, drawing passersby on a cold February day. With an empty storefront as a stage, musicians are working their magic again, amplified by sound systems outdoors, in the city whose concert halls have been silenced by the pandemic. The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies at age 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of legendary Motown group The Supremes, died on Monday at the age of 76, her publicist said. Wilson died suddenly at her home in Henderson, Nevada, according to her publicist. No cause of death was released.

Not many people know that: Michael Caine and Elton John are in a COVID vaccine ad

Two of Britain's most famous performers, singer Elton John and actor Michael Caine, have joined forces to lampoon themselves in a comic advert encouraging the public to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The 90-second advert sees John, 73, send up his flamboyant reputation, while Caine mocks himself by repeating the famous catchphrase used by his innumerable impersonators: "Not many people know that".

Michelle Pfeiffer and an unusual cat star in quirky 'French Exit'

New movie "French Exit" follows a formerly wealthy American woman and her son making a fresh start in Paris in a tale enlivened by an overly honest clairvoyant, a talking cat and other quirky elements. Opening in theaters on Friday, the film stars Michelle Pfeiffer as headstrong socialite Frances Price, a role that has already earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a film musical or comedy.

