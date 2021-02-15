Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah'; Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale 'Namaste Wahala' and more

Left Menu

Two years later, the 36-year-old will see her first feature film, the cross-cultural love story "Namaste Wahala", debut on Valentine's Day on Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 10:31 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah'; Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale 'Namaste Wahala'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

DreamWorks Animation's "The Croods: A New Age" topped an anemic domestic box office, grossing just over $2 million in its twelfth week of release. The family film has grossed just under $49 million. It is eyeing a President's Day weekend gross of $2.7 million and is playing in 1,890 theaters. That modest figure was enough to hold off a buzzy new release, "Judas and the Black Messiah." The galvanic look at Black Panther leader Fred Hampton scored rave reviews and opened to $2 million. It is projected to gross $2.4 million and should end the weekend in second or third place. The Warner Bros. release is also debuting simultaneously on HBO Max, following in the footsteps of "Wonder Woman 1984" and "The Little Things," a thriller with Denzel Washington. "Judas and the Black Messiah" is expected to be a major awards season player -- it's attracting Oscar attention for stars Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, as well as for director and co-writer Shaka King.

Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale 'Namaste Wahala'

Indian-Nigerian restaurant owner Hamisha Daryani Ahuja gave up her long-running business to pursue her dream of making movies. Two years later, the 36-year-old will see her first feature film, the cross-cultural love story "Namaste Wahala", debut on Valentine's Day on Netflix.

