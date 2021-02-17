Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Love Story' stars, Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame; Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller 'Fear of Rain' and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Badgley Mischka eyes 'the return to wonderful' in the glitzy fall line

Dinners with friends and nights out inspired Badgley Mischka's fall 2021 line presented at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, with the American label presenting an array of shiny dresses for when fashionistas will be able to socialize freely again. Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka shared a video of their "return to wonderful" collection, filmed at one of their favorite New York restaurants, as part of the event, which is mostly virtual this season because of COVID-19 restrictions.

'Love Story' stars, Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Actors Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama "Love Story," were honored just ahead of Valentine's Day on Friday with stars on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. "Who would have thought I would end up with a star on the Walk of Fame? I thought I'd end up in jail and look where I am. So, that's pretty good," O'Neal, 79, said at a ceremony that was held online because COVID-19 restrictions prevented an in-person event.

Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller 'Fear of Rain'

The new psychological thriller "Fear of Rain" takes audiences inside the mind of a schizophrenic teenager who struggles to tell the difference between horrifying hallucinations and reality. The movie stars Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick Jr. as the parents of Rain Burroughs (Madison Iseman), who is trying to settle back into normal high school life after being hospitalized for psychosis.

Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

A Spanish chess board maker discovered by chance that its products played a cameo role in the hit Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" , and its sales have since soared. "One day I came into work and a colleague, Miguel, told me that Netflix had released a new series 'The Queen's Gambit' and some Rechapados Ferrer boards appeared in the trailer," said David Ferrer, 30, who runs Rechapados Ferrer.

