Left Menu

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka shared a video of their "return to wonderful" collection, filmed at one of their favourite New York restaurants, as part of the event, which is mostly virtual this season because of COVID-19 restrictions. "Who would have thought I would end up with a star on the Walk of Fame?

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:29 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Badgley Mischka eyes 'the return to wonderful' in glitzy fall line

Dinners with friends and nights out inspired Badgley Mischka's fall 2021 line presented at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, with the American label presenting an array of shiny dresses for when fashionistas will be able to socialise freely again. Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka shared a video of their "return to wonderful" collection, filmed at one of their favourite New York restaurants, as part of the event, which is mostly virtual this season because of COVID-19 restrictions. 'Love Story' stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Actors Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama "Love Story," were honored just ahead of Valentine's Day on Friday with stars on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. "Who would have thought I would end up with a star on the Walk of Fame? I thought I'd end up in jail and look where I am. So, that's pretty good," O'Neal, 79, said at a ceremony that was held online because COVID-19 restrictions prevented an in-person event. Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller 'Fear of Rain'

New psychological thriller "Fear of Rain" takes audiences inside the mind of a schizophrenic teenager who struggles to tell the difference between horrifying hallucinations and reality. The movie stars Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick Jr. as the parents of Rain Burroughs (Madison Iseman), who is trying to settle back into normal high school life after being hospitalised for psychosis. Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

A Spanish chess board maker discovered by chance that its products played a cameo role in hit Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" , and its sales have since soared. "One day I came into work and a colleague, Miguel, told me that Netflix had released a new series 'The Queen's Gambit' and some Rechapados Ferrer boards appeared in the trailer," said David Ferrer, 30, who runs Rechapados Ferrer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors at Bengaluru hospital remove 3.5 kg tumour from 15- year-old girl's neck

Doctors at a hospital here havesuccessfully removed a 3.5 kg crippling tumour from a 15-year-old girls neck.Extending from her neck onto her chest, the benign tumourwhich had affected Surbhi Bens life for more than a decade isidentified by ...

'We weren't two goals worse than Liverpool', says Nagelsmann after defeat

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann is disappointed with his team for failing to make the most of the chances they created in the game against Liverpool which eventually cost them the match. Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig i...

Health News Roundup: Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination in 'first major step' to halt the pandemic; WHO says is sequencing the Ebola virus to identify the strain and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New Zealand releasing Auckland from brief COVID-19 lockdownNew Zealand will lift a COVID-19 lockdown of its largest city of Auckland and ease restrictions across the rest of the country f...

US STOCKS-Recovery rally drives Dow to new peak

The Dow hit an all-time high on Tuesday, while the SP 500 and the Nasdaq retreated slightly from record levels, as investors bet on more fiscal aid to lift the worlds biggest economy from a coronavirus-driven slump.Sectors poised to benefit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021