Reuters Odd News Summary

"One day I came into work and a colleague, Miguel, told me that Netflix had released a new series 'The Queen's Gambit' and some Rechapados Ferrer boards appeared in the trailer," said David Ferrer, 30, who runs Rechapados Ferrer.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Robots at reception: South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic

Staff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburg's wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and physically distancing from guests as much as possible; all, that is, except Lexi, Micah and Ariel. For the three concierges couldn't breathe germs on you even if they wanted to: they're robots. Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

