Entertainment News Roundup: Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood; Badgley Mischka eyes in glitzy fall line and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A year after 'Parasite,' Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood

A year after South Korean satire "Parasite" took Hollywood by storm, another Korean-language movie, "Minari," is making waves during awards season. Yet the two films could not be more different.

Badgley Mischka eyes 'the return to wonderful' in glitzy fall line

Dinners with friends and nights out inspired Badgley Mischka's fall 2021 line presented at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, with the American label presenting an array of shiny dresses for when fashionistas will be able to socialise freely again. Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka shared a video of their "return to wonderful" collection, filmed at one of their favourite New York restaurants, as part of the event, which is mostly virtual this season because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Wanted: New K-Pop band, American style

The company behind South Korean boy band BTS on Wednesday announced a project to find the next K-Pop sensation, through a global audition program that is expected air in the United States in 2022. Big Hit Entertainment said it was teaming with Universal Music Group to find, develop and train the new K-Pop boy band.

Pandemic blues fuel record sales for Czech vinyl maker

Housebound music lovers starved of live shows during the pandemic got their groove on with vinyl records instead, fuelling a buying boom that drove the world's biggest LP maker to its best-ever annual sales and profit. GZ media, which presses records ranging from global superstar Lady Gaga to independent punk band Cock Sparrer saw sales jump 11% to 4 billion crowns ($187 million) and shipped 38 million LPs in 2020, said Chief Executive Michal Sterba.

Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller 'Fear of Rain'

New psychological thriller "Fear of Rain" takes audiences inside the mind of a schizophrenic teenager who struggles to tell the difference between horrifying hallucinations and reality. The movie stars Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick Jr. as the parents of Rain Burroughs (Madison Iseman), who is trying to settle back into normal high school life after being hospitalised for psychosis.

Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

A Spanish chess board maker discovered by chance that its products played a cameo role in hit Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" , and its sales have since soared. "One day I came into work and a colleague, Miguel, told me that Netflix had released a new series 'The Queen's Gambit' and some Rechapados Ferrer boards appeared in the trailer," said David Ferrer, 30, who runs Rechapados Ferrer.

New wave singer Numan revisits climate change on new album

British new wave singer Gary Numan, recalling the release of his last album in 2017, says he cried "like a baby" when it brought him success he last tasted nearly four decades earlier. That album, "Savage: Songs From A Broken World", tackled the issue of global warming, and he's explored the same theme - one he says he feels passionate about - on its successor, "Intruder", from which he has released a single.

Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attack

Pop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 2018, and was also left with some brain damage. Lovato, 28, was promoting a new documentary on Wednesday that she said would give full details of the widely-publicized overdose that almost killed her.

(With inputs from agencies.)