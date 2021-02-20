Left Menu

People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family; UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week and more
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

No return: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by suddenly announcing they were splitting from the family and embarking on a new future across the Atlantic - one of the most extraordinary royal exits in decades.

UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is likely to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday, adding that doctors were acting out of an abundance of caution and the duke remains in good spirits. Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that is not related to COVID-19.

Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West, TMZ and Variety report

Reality star Kim Kardashian has filed papers to divorce her rapper husband Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage, celebrity news site TMZ.com and Hollywood outlet Variety reported on Friday TMZ cited unidentified sources as saying the split was amicable and that Kardashian asked for joint custody of their four children. Variety cited a court source as saying the divorce papers were filed on Friday.

Marilyn Manson faces LA sheriff investigation after abuse allegations

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating allegations of domestic violence by rock singer Marilyn Manson, the LA County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Friday. "Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood and three other women said earlier this month in social media posts that Manson had abused them.

Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attack

Pop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 2018, and was also left with some brain damage. Lovato, 28, was promoting a new documentary on Wednesday that she said would give full details of the widely-publicized overdose that almost killed her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

