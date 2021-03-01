Left Menu

For manga's striving artists, success lurks online

"Publishing company editors have gone from bringing up manga artists, like they are farming, to hunting for them," said Kamentotsu, who goes by his pen name and wears a mask in media appearances. By searching for talent online, publishers squeezed by the rise of the internet can see an artist's audience potential out in the open.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 08:31 IST
For manga's striving artists, success lurks online

Manga artist Kamentotsu didn't expect much when he uploaded a four-panel strip about an anthropomorphic bear who runs a cake shop to his Twitter account three years ago.

But the first instalment of "Koguma's Cake Shop", drawn as consolation for a tired friend, attracted tens of thousands of likes. Within a week, 40 companies had approached him with offers. "Publishing company editors have gone from bringing up manga artists, like they are farming, to hunting for them," said Kamentotsu, who goes by his pen name and wears a mask in media appearances.

By searching for talent online, publishers squeezed by the rise of the internet can see an artist's audience potential out in the open. For Japan's striving manga artists, many of whom toil in obscurity for low pay, that means going viral can be life changing.

Kamentotsu's strip, which is published by Shogakukan, has gone on to sell more than half a million books. The titular bear, who wears a chef's hat, has become a popular soft toy and its image was used to promote frozen dumplings. Japanese pop culture is piled with such cute, memorable characters.

Industry observers say that a feel-good style - known as the "iyashikei" or "soothing" genre in Japanese - is particularly fitting online audiences. But other recent hits are quite a bit darker, such as "Jujutsu Kaisen" and "Demon Slayer".

HIGH CONCEPT Kousuke Oono's "The Way of the Househusband" has a high concept idea: a feared yakuza gangster - tattooed, clad all in black but wearing an apron - quits crime to take care of the home while his wife works.

"A comedic story with easy-to-understand characters and title is suited to the internet... we thought about that from the planning stage," said Arimasa Nishikawa, an editor at manga site Kurage Bunch, which first published the strip. "Househusband", popular on manga apps and in print, plays with gender stereotypes at a time of social change in Japan. A line of aprons has been a hit with fans.

The strip has been made into a TV drama, with an animated version set to stream on Netflix this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan confirms undergoing eye surgery: Sight difficult, progress is slow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday revealed he has undergone an eye surgery, two days after hinting about a medical condition on his official blog. The 78-year-old actor wrote on his blog that the recovery of the surgery is slow and quippe...

Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he was encouraging Americans to accept any of the three available COVID-19 vaccines, including the newly approved Johnson Johnson shot. All three of them are reall...

Power consumption grows marginally by 0.88 pc in February

Indias power consumption grew 0.88 per cent in February at 104.73 billion units BU due to a slight rise in temperature in the month, official data showed.Power consumption in February 2020 was 103.81 BU, according to the power ministry data...

Pakistan: Awami National Party demands probe into murder of party leader

Pakistans Awami National Party ANP has condemned the murder of its Balochistan secretary information Asad Khan Achakzai and announced that it will observe three-day mourning to press the Imran Khan government for the arrest of the killers. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021