Golden Globes 2021: 'Minari' wins Best Motion Picture- Foreign Language

American drama film 'Minari' bagged the Golden Globe 2021 award in the Best Motion Picture- Foreign Language category.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 08:39 IST
Minari wins Golden Globe (Photo/ Golden Globe Awards Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The film is a semi-autobiographical take on Chung's upbringing and the plot follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s. 'Minari' has been directed by Lee Isaac Chung and it stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-Jung, and Will Patton.

The film is a semi-autobiographical take on Chung's upbringing and the plot follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s. 'Minari' had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2020, winning both the US Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the US Dramatic Audience Award.

It also received 3 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and 10 Critics' Choice Movie Awards nominations. The film also received six Independent Spirit Award nominations. The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film 'Mank' and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown'. 'Mank' and 'The Crown' have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

