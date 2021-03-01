Left Menu

'The Queen's Gambit' wins best TV limited series at Golden Globes

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-03-2021
Anya Taylor-Joy (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Netflix Inc's "The Queen's Gambit" was named the best television limited series at Hollywood's Golden Globe awards on Sunday.

The series stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a young chess champion fighting drug and alcohol addiction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

