'The Queen's Gambit' wins best TV limited series at Golden Globes

'The Queen's Gambit' wins best TV limited series at Golden GlobesReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-03-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 08:59 IST
Netflix Inc's "The Queen's Gambit" was named the best television limited series at Hollywood's Golden Globe awards on Sunday.
The series stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a young chess champion fighting drug and alcohol addiction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
