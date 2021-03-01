Left Menu

'The Crown' continues winning run, Gillian Anderson bags Golden Globe for portrayal of Margaret Thatcher

'Crown' continued its winning run at this year's Golden Globes as the show bagged its fourth award of the night with Gillian Anderson taking home the award in the category of 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 09:05 IST
Gillian Anderson (file image). Image Credit: ANI

'Crown' continued its winning run at this year's Golden Globes as the show bagged its fourth award of the night with Gillian Anderson taking home the award in the category of 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role'. Anderson portrayed British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of 'The Crown' and she received wide acclaim for her portrayal.

Meanwhile, during Golden Globes 2021, American actor Jodie Foster took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. She won the award for her role in 'The Mauritanian'. Netflix's insanely popular period drama 'The Crown' also won in the best drama television series category at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The period drama series previously won in 2017 for its first season. It lost for its second and third installments to 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Succession', respectively. British actor Josh O'Connor also won the Golden Globe award for his portrayal of 'Prince Charles' in the Netflix drama 'The Crown'. This is the first Golden Globe award win for Connor and this was the first time he had received a nomination as well.

The fourth season of 'The Crown' covered the time span from 1979 to the early 1990s and it included Margaret Thatcher's tenure as prime minister and Lady Diana Spencer's marriage to Prince Charles. Earlier in the 2021 Golden Globe ceremony, actor Emma Corrin, the breakout star of the fourth season of Netflix's insanely popular series 'The Crown', took home the award for best actress in a television series at the award show.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television. This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

